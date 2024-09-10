Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”), manager of Emirates REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Emirates REIT” or the “REIT”), today announced the appointment of Michael "Mike" Davis as Chief Financial Officer.

Davis is a Senior Banker with more than 15 years of management experience across eight countries and five continents. After a successful career with HSBC in various markets, he worked as Global Head of wholesale banking for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and most recently as Group Head of Corporate Banking for Bank ABC in Bahrain.

Commenting on the appointment, Thierry Delvaux, CEO of Equitativa, said: “We are excited to welcome Mike to Equitativa’s leadership team, and are confident that his considerable technical and people management skills will provide an excellent complement as we continue our journey of growth. We have a clear strategy to strengthen our financial position and return more value to stakeholders, and his focus on customers and operational efficiencies will ensure its effective execution.”

“I would like to thank our outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Mohammed Sheikh Moeen, for his hard work and dedication, and for the significant contribution he has made to Equitativa’s development,” he added.

ABOUT EMIRATES REIT:

Emirates REIT, (Nasdaq Dubai: REIT; ISIN: AEDFXA1XE5D7), is a Dubai-based real estate investment trust investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles. It currently owns a well-balanced portfolio of 9 assets in the commercial, education and retail sector. Emirates REIT benefits from exclusive Ruler's Decrees permitting it to purchase properties in onshore Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT EQUITATIVA GROUP:

Equitativa is a group of leading regional asset managers focused on creating and managing innovative funds and specializing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The group offers innovative risk-adjusted, income generating financial products that cater to institutional and retail investors.

Equitativa (Dubai) Limited, as the founder of the UAE's first Shari'a compliant REIT, Emirates REIT, established in the DIFC, is today the largest REIT Manager in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Equitativa (AD) Limited, set-up in ADGM, manages the first residential asset focused REIT established in the UAE.

