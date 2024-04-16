enza’s Vision: Empowering Commerce by Simplifying Digital Payments

Cairo, Egypt: enza, the disruptive provider of payment services in Africa committed to liberating the world of payments, is delighted to announce the addition of Mr. Andrew Key to its already highly regarded executive team.

Andrew brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the payments industry, having successfully led businesses operating in the UK, Europe, and for the last 7 years, in Africa and the Middle East. He has worked for several recognised global brands, including Barclays, Mastercard, and Elavon, and before joining enza, was a senior executive at Network International. During his international career, he has worked across multiple disciplines and gained deep experience operating in both privately-owned and publicly-listed businesses, including playing a pivotal role in a London IPO, in addition to completing numerous successful M&A transactions.

Andrew joins the enza executive team to drive key areas of the business, with a primary focus on building and delivering a transformative payment acceptance experience for clients across Africa, partnering with banks to make financial inclusion a reality for the millions of underserved businesses today.

Commenting on joining enza, Andrew said: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join the enza business as a team member and investor. As a company, we have a shared vision that digital payments should not just be about a monetary transaction; with the right technology and the right vision, payments can liberate the world of commerce for a more inclusive, intelligent, and insightful future. We are fully committed to making this vision a reality in collaboration with enza’s clients and partners.”

Hany Fekry, enza Group CEO, commented: “It is truly wonderful to have a world-class leader like Andrew join the enza team and provide such strong endorsement of the enza vision and mission. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew again and I know that we will all benefit from his extensive industry experience, his stellar reputation, and his exceptional knowledge. Fortunately, Andrew is already well-known to most of our clients, partners, regulators, and stakeholders in the region. Andrew will greatly assist us in our goal to help banks transform their customer propositions.”

About enza

enza is enabling banks across Africa to grow market relevance and compete effectively with MNOs, fintechs, and new disruptive competitors. By leveraging enza’s capabilities, banks are able to transform their customer propositions, whilst also improving their own efficiency, speed, and profitability when serving consumer and business customers. In lowering the cost of servicing customers, banks are able to tap into new revenue pools and cross-sell banking products and services, whilst also expanding into customer segments that were previously underserved.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Salma Mansour, PR Coordinator

E: pr@thegingerfirm.com