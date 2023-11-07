Entourage, the leading live communications agency recognized for creating exceptional bespoke experiences and campaigns using the power of storytelling, proudly welcomes Jill Jiao as Account Director. In her capacity in entourage, Jill will be leading the Aramco account.

Jill brings over 17 years of experience in event management, communications, and client servicing, garnered while working across Asia, USA, Europe, and the Middle East. Her experience has shaped her into an excellent project manager and an even better team leader. In her role at entourage, Jill will be leading on servicing Aramco & its departments including Ithra and working closely with the team of Dammam office to ensure smooth operations internally and externally.

“Our foremost priority is to develop and nurture talent, which in turn allows us to serve our clients better. Jill is a force to be reckoned with. Her expertise and tenacity make her an adept leader and a champion in client management. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward to creating exceptional work together”, commented Shereen Khoury, People & Culture Manager, entourage.

Over her tenure in the Middle East, Jill has consulted on multiple prestige clients including government entities, experiential & sports events, live/virtual exhibitions & conferences, creating high impact and consistently delivering value to her clients.

Jill said, “I am always looking for powerful prospects that will contribute to my professional growth. entourage has been growing from strength to strength with an impressive portfolio of clients under its belt and it is a great opportunity to become a part of the growth story of the agency. I am eager to build some exemplary work with this spectacular team.”

-Ends-

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading live communication agencies in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operation across 5 regional offices.