ENGIE, the global leading provider of low-carbon energy services and solutions for integrated utilities management, has appointed the Saudi veteran executive in multinational companies and government institutions, Mohammed Alhajjaj, as the Chief Executive Officer of Engie KSA, to succeed Turki Alshehri who has been promoted to a global role as the Group Vice President for Key Client Office.

Alhajjaj has been the Executive Managing Director for Regional Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, formerly the General Investment Authority (SAGIA), which he joined in 2018 after a rewarding career of more than a decade in multinational companies.

Back to the multinational corporates sector, Alhajjaj will take on several critical responsibilities aimed at developing Engie KSA portfolio and over 2000 employees working on mega projects in desalination and clean energy in the Kingdom. His mandates include driving growth, strategic development, and operational excellence as well as promoting low-carbon energy solutions. With his combination of global expertise and local knowledge with a focus on renewable and water initiatives, he will foster new partnerships and collaborations in the Saudi market.

Alhajjaj is taking reins from Turki Alshehri who has been the CEO of ENGIE KSA for more than four years, making a significant impact on promoting the company profile and portfolio within the Kingdom. With a strong commitment to excellence, Alshehri leveraged his expertise to not only shape the company's success but also positively influence the industry.

Building on this remarkable track record, Alshehri is embarking on an exciting global role in France, a move that highlights ENGIE KSA rising profile on an international scale and its ambition for a global presence.

In his new global role, Alshehri will lead the global account strategy across the Group, with a special focus on enabling key customers to transition to a zero-carbon strategy. The Key Client Office, based in Paris, is responsible for working together with ENGIE’s key clients, partners, and stakeholders to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions.

By embracing this new challenge, Alshehri is not only poised to further elevate ENGIE KSA standing but also actively contribute to showcasing Saudi talents capabilities, and ambitions.

With its 96,000 employees, presence in over 30 countries, and expertise in renewables, renewable gases/storage, and clean energy supply and services, ENGIE supports its clients on receiving a world-class experience to achieve an affordable and reliable energy transition.

About ENGIE in Saudi Arabia

ENGIE has been present in the region for more than 30 years. ENGIE develops its activities in partnership with Saudi actors on energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling, energy efficiency services, and high-value-added facilities management. We have over 2000 employees in the Kingdom. ENGIE generates 7600 MW of power, equivalent to 10% of the installed capacity of Saudi Arabia, and produces 176 MIGD of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 11% of market production. For more information about Engie in Saudi Arabia, please visit www.engiemiddleast.com.

About ENGIE Group

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners, and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose (“raison d’être”), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

