Cairo: City Edge Developments, a leading real estate development company, announced the appointment of Engineer Tamer Nasser as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s executive team with a highly experienced industry expert, further driving its commitment to supporting Egypt's urban development and delivering exceptional value to the real estate sector.

Eng. Tamer Nasser succeeds Mr. Mohamed El-Dahan, who resigned in August after leading the company through three years of growth, culminating in achieving remarkable sales growth, reaching EGP 38 billion by the end of 2023. The Board of Directors expressed their sincere gratitude to Mr. El-Dahan his significant contributions to the company.

With a distinguished career spanning over 33 years, Engineer Nasser is a seasoned project management expert with a diverse range of experience. He began his journey in the real estate sector in 2008 when he joined Emaar Misr as Director of Quality Assurance and Control; he held various leadership positions at Emaar Misr and the Imkan Developments Group, before assuming the role of Managing Director and CEO at Misr El-Gedida for Housing and Development in 2020.

A graduate of Cairo University’s Faculty of Engineering (1991), Engineer Nasser possesses deep expertise in construction, project management, oil and gas, and real estate. His professional experience includes key roles in prestigious organizations such as the Arab Contractors, the French Consortium for Cairo Metro Line 2, Schlumberger, and Al Kharafi Construction. In addition to his technical proficiency, Engineer Nasser holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and multiple certifications from renowned institutions in the fields of quality, engineering, and management.

Upon assuming his role as CEO of City Edge Developments, Eng. Tamer Nasser aims to continue the development, marketing, sales, and management of large-scale projects in fourth-generation cities. These projects include "Zahya" project in New Mansoura City, "North Edge Towers," "The Gate Towers," "Mazarine," "North Edge Cabanas," "Downtown," "Latin City" and the “Beachfront Towers” in New Alamein City. Additionally, the company encompass the R3 District "AlMaqsad" projects and the R5 District "New Garden City" projects in the New Administrative Capital, the Maspero Triangle Projects, and other residential and commercial projects in West and East Cairo.