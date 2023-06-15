Cairo: Italian President Sergio Mattarella granted the decoration of “Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d’Italia” to Eng. Khaled Abu Bakr, President of the Italian Egyptian Business Council and Chairman of TAQA Arabia. The award is in recognition of his significant contribution and efforts in consolidating economic ties between Italy and Egypt as well as his pivotal role in developing cooperation in the sectors of oil & gas, and renewable energies.

Eng. AbuBakr received the “Cavaliere” honor by Michele Quaroni, Ambassador of Italy in Cairo on behalf of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, during a prestigious ceremony held at the Italian Embassy in Cairo and attended by Several ministers and businessmen from both countries.

The knighthood is awarded to people who have contributed outstanding works to maintaining Italy's national interests abroad and fostering economic relations and cooperation between Italy and other countries.

