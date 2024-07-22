Announcement made at the World Green Building Council Leaders’s Summit 2024 held in London recently

Habiba’s leadership in championing sustainable building practices has had a deep impact on UAE’s green mission

Dubai, UAE: In a move that showcases the rising prominence of the United Arab Emirates in driving a global sustainable mission, Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) Chairperson Habiba Al Mar’ashi, has been appointed the Vice Chair of the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC).

In her capacity as Co-founder, Vice Chair and Treasurer of the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) Habiba attended the WorldGBC Leadership Summit 2024 held recently in London, UK, to network and gather knowledge on the latest trends, policies and best practices across the world pertaining to green buildings and the sustainability of the urban development and how this sector is a key leverage in climate solution.

During the WorldGBC Board Meeting she was elected as a Vice Chair to the World Green Building Council, in recognition of her exceptional contributions and leadership in sustainable building practices, becoming the first Arab to hold this position.

As a seasoned sustainability leader with a deep impact on the UAE’s green mission, in her new leadership role Habiba will help build momentum for the sustainable and just transition of the built environment. Habiba’s expertise will enable WorldGBC to translate their sharpened strategy into real world success.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, commented: “I’m extremely honoured to take on a new role as the Vice Chair of the World Green Building Council (WGBC). As the first Arab to be elected to this prestigious position I will strive to engage with global stakeholders to champion actionable change in the built environment. With UAE’s wise leadership committed to achieving a green economy, we are well positioned to lead the world’s sustainable mission and I look forward to fulfilling my duty with honour and dedication.”

During this period, Habiba along with the other Board of Directors will work towards connecting global ambition with local action through; Empowering changemakers to deliver progress; Equipping finance actors with guidance and tools; Enabling equitable policies by inspiring politicians with the big picture.

The WorldGBC Leadership Summit 2024 saw the introduction of a refreshed brand image and a strategic multi-year plan aimed at scaling successful projects, enhancing advocacy, and driving impactful actions, with the focus on achieving ambitious goals for 2030 and beyond, growing resources, and creating positive change in the built environment.

During the summit, Habiba also attended the book launch of “Financing Transformation: A guide to Green Building for Green Bonds and Green Loans” at the Royal College of Surgeons in London.

As the Co-founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), a pioneering UAE non-government organisation established in 1991, Habiba guided EEG to become the first environmental NGO in the world to receive ISO 14001 certification. She co-founded the Emirates Green Building Council in 2006 and today serves as its Vice Chair and Treasurer.

Habiba is also actively associated with leadership roles in global bodies and has held many positions such as UN Global Compact (board member) and President of the UNGC – GCC Network, UNEP (civil society representative), member of Global Reporting Initiative Stakeholder Council (GRI), and member of the Advisory Committee of the Det Norske Veritas (DNV) Certification Advisory Board for the Middle East.

She is currently Vice Chair of the Global Urban Development and Patronage Committee member of myclimate. In her second term as a member of a high level Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, she continues to contribute significantly to the influential alliance, showcasing her enduring commitment to sustainable development.

A trailblazer in the field of sustainability and corporate social responsibility leadership, Habiba is also a member of the Sustainability Experts Network of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE that was announced by HH, the President of the UAE and extended to 2024 as well. She is an inspirational and motivational speaker on topics related to Sustainability, Corporate Responsibility, Youth and Women Empowerment, Leadership, Social Justice for Women among several other.