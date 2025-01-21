Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post, the UAE's official postal services provider and postal services operator of 7X, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company. The collaboration aims to offer FedEx's premier world-class international services at the postal branches, in line with Emirates Post’s new vision to expand the international shipping services, providing its customers with a diverse portfolio of services.

The MoU was signed by Ayoub Ahli, general manager of Emirates Post, and Nitin Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), during a ceremony held at the 7X Group’s headquarters in Dubai. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organisations, who have developed a comprehensive business plan to introduce FedEx services at the postal branches, starting from the second quarter of 2025.

Ayoub Ahli said: “Emirates Post’s collaboration with FedEx reflects our broader vision to transform our branches into dynamic hubs offering a wide range of services to support the UAE community. Such an approach also facilitates access to innovative, customer-focused solutions that address the evolving needs of individuals and businesses alike. Moreover, by broadening our international offerings, we hope to further consolidate the branches’ stature as a trusted pillar of society, while enhancing connectivity, and empowering communities across the UAE.”

Nitin Tatiwala said: “At FedEx, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences by enhancing the convenience and accessibility of our customers. Our collaboration with Emirates Post will further expand our local presence through its extensive retail network, underscoring a shared dedication to providing access to fast, reliable, and efficient logistics. Together, we are strengthening the UAE’s connectivity to global markets while addressing the evolving needs of local communities.”

The collaboration empowers both entities to enhance customer experience by offering a range of services in line with diverse market demands, while keeping pace with the dynamic changes shaping the postal and courier services sector.

About Emirates Post

Emirates Post, the UAE's official postal services provider and the postal arm of 7X, offers reliable and efficient mailing and shipping solutions for both businesses and individuals. With an extensive network of customer service locations across the UAE, Emirates Post is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service for all its customers.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.