Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates Growth Fund (EGF), the AED1 billion growth equity platform backed by Emirates Development Bank (EDB), today announced the appointment of His Excellency Khalifa Al Hajeri as its new Chief Executive Officer. This appointment marks a pivotal moment in EGF’s journey to empower the UAE’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and advance the country’s strategic economic priorities, reinforcing the Fund’s role as a catalyst for sustainable long-term growth and a partner in building resilient national business champions.

H.E. Al Hajeri brings more than 15 years of global investment experience to his new role, most notably with Mubadala Investment Company, where he led growth investments, sovereign partnerships and venture capital initiatives. His proven track record across multiple asset classes, sectors and geographies, together with an MBA from IESE Business School, make him uniquely qualified to lead EGF into its next phase of growth and the natural choice to drive the scaling of the UAE's SMEs into enduring contributors to a resilient economy.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Emirates Growth Fund, emphasised that the appointment of H.E. Al Hajeri as CEO of the Fund reflects a strategic decision to leverage his global expertise and visionary leadership, noting that the move is expected to propel the Fund into a new era of excellence and leadership. His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi also highlighted that H.E. Al Hajeri's extensive experience will significantly enhance the Fund's capacity to support SMEs, enabling them to play a crucial role in fostering a sustainable, knowledge-driven and competitive national economy. H.E. Dr. Al Falasi stated: "Under H.E. Al Hajeri's leadership, we look forward to the Fund continuing to serve as a key driver for growth in strategically important sectors such as industry, food security, healthcare and advanced technology. We are confident that this new chapter will further establish the Emirates Growth Fund as an essential partner in our economic diversification journey and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and growth."

H.E. Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of the Emirates Growth Fund added: “H.E. Al Hajeri brings not only investment expertise, but a deep commitment to empowering entrepreneurs. His focus on founders and disciplined execution will ensure SMEs in our priority sectors receive both the capital and value-creation support they need to scale with purpose and resilience. With H.E. Al Hajeri at the helm, we are confident EGF will propel the next generation of national champions to greater heights, strengthening the UAE’s economy for decades to come.”

Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) is the UAE’s flagship AED1 billion growth equity platform backed by Emirates Development Bank (EDB). Established to empower scale-stage SMEs within national priority sectors, EGF provides patient capital, strategic guidance and value-creation support. The Fund plays a critical role in bridging the UAE’s growth capital gap and advancing the country’s industrial and economic diversification goals in line with Operation 300bn.