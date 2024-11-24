Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced the appointment of Khalfan Al Salami as the new Country Manager for Kuwait and Iraq, as part of recent commercial appointments across key markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Based at the Kuwait office, Khalfan will oversee Emirates’ operations in both countries, supporting the airline’s commercial strategy and business operations, including driving growth and further strengthening Emirates’ footprint in both Kuwait and Iraq.

Commenting on the recent commercial appointments, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “Our long-serving commercial managers have played integral roles in Emirates’ global operations over the years, and today’s appointments demonstrate our confidence in their continued contributions to strengthen our business across the GCC and Africa.

I wish the commercial managers all the success in their new roles and have full confidence in their ability to further thrive as Emirates’ ambassadors in our outstations.”

Khalfan has been with Emirates for close to 10 years, previously serving as Country Manager for Morocco and Mauritania. The UAE National has also formerly served in Kuwait for a 3-year-term as Commercial Manager, responsible for enhancing the airline’s existing commercial activities and relationships.

Khalfan Al Salami, commented about the new role: “I’m excited to return to the market which is where I began my Emirates career and I look forward to taking the lead in overseeing Emirates’ operations in both Kuwait and Iraq. I will be working together with the local teams to further strengthen our relationships with trade and industry partners, as well as expand the airline’s presence in both markets.”

Emirates became a part of Kuwait’s skies over 35 years ago, starting with just 6 weekly flights. Today, the airline operates three daily flights to and from Kuwait and recently introduced a refurbished four-class Boeing 777, featuring the latest interiors and brand-new Premium Economy and Business Class cabins. Emirates began operations to Iraq in 2011 through its two gateways, Basra and Baghdad.