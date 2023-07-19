DUBAI United Arab Emirates: Emerson has appointed Mathias Schinzel as the new president for its Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. He has been with the company for 26 years, most recently as vice president for the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region in Europe. Schinzel will collaborate with Emerson’s global sales leadership team to continue to grow the company’s business in the MEA region.

“We are pleased to have Mathias on board as our new president for the Middle East and Africa region,” said Roel Van Doren, Emerson’s group president of global sales. “We are confident that his wealth of expertise and extensive skill set will serve our customers well and help steer our business in the region to new opportunities and new heights.”

Schinzel joined Emerson in 1997 and has held key leadership positions in the United States, Asia Pacific and Europe. He also served as the chief financial officer for both the Emerson Automation Solutions Europe business as well as the global isolation valves business.

“I am excited to take up this new opportunity as the Middle East & Africa is one of our fastest-growing markets, and Emerson has a significant footprint in the region across various industrial clusters,” said Schinzel. “We hope to leverage our broad automation portfolio and world-class manufacturing and service capabilities to chart new growth opportunities across the MEA region.”

-Ends-

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rula Al Salah

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager, Middle East & Africa

Emerson

E. Rula.AlSalah@Emerson.com

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com