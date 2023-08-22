London – Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island is delighted to announce the appointment of Elias Pertoft as General Manager of the soon-to-open resort.

He brings a wealth of luxury hospitality experience spanning over 16 years across Asia and the Caribbean. Elias will lead a team of motivated individuals to create a unique sense of place for guests, and curate one-of-a-kind experiences.

Jan van der Putten, vice president, Operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton said: “I am pleased to welcome Elias to his new role, as we open the first Waldorf Astoria resort in the Seychelles. Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island is set to become a unique, eco-friendly destination, and reaffirms Hilton’s Travel with Purpose commitment to drive responsible travel and tourism across our value chain and operations.”

“With Elias’ expertise and passion for hospitality, I am confident that under his guidance, the resort will take guests on a transformative journey that not only indulges in the beauty of Seychelles but also focuses on its preservation and prosperity” added Jan.

Slated to open in late 2023, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island will feature a collection of 50 seafront villas, each equipped with its own private pool and personal concierge. It will also offer six exquisite restaurants and bars, exceptional spa facilities and conservation and nature safaris.

Elias Pertoft, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, said: “I am thrilled to be working on the one-of-a kind Platte Island and leading a team dedicated to conserving the rich ecosystem that surrounds us. Our guests will have an extraordinary experience as they join turtle patrols, witness hawksbill turtles laying eggs and embark on blue safaris to spot whales, manta rays and much more. We eagerly await the arrival of our guests to this remarkable destination where nature's wonders and luxury hospitality intertwine harmoniously.”

Since starting his career working for Aman Resorts on Moyo Island in Indonesia, Elias has carved a successful career, working at a range of prestigious hotel brands. In 2017, as Managing Director of the Rosewood Luang Prabang, Elias led the property to being named the number one destination resort in Laos by TripAdvisor and the 10th best hotel in the world by Condé Nast Traveller. As General Manager at Necker Island, Elias reopened the private island resort after a rebuild following hurricane Irma.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island is set to create a new benchmark for luxury in the region and lies just over 130 kilometres south of Mahé, in a pristine atoll fringed by palm forests, migratory seabirds and over 700 hawksbill turtles, protected by its own lagoon and coral reef. Set against the backdrop of paradise, guests will be able to enjoy world-class fly fishing, exhilarating surfing, and captivating scuba diving adventures. Enthusiasts of marine wonders will be captivated by the 14 kilometre-wide lagoon and an aquatic haven serving as a nursery for a kaleidoscope of underwater creatures. The resort embodies sustainable luxury and is powered by solar energy. In partnership with the Island Conservation Society, WaldorfAstoria Seychelles Platte Island is committed to preserving Seychelles' natural splendor, while also providing the perfect getaway for guests seeking the ultimate holiday adventure.

For more information, please visit Stories From Hilton.

