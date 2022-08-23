Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announces the appointment of Ekow Nelson as the Country General Manager of Ericsson United Arab Emirates (UAE) effective immediately. He assumes the role in addition to his current role as Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& (Etisalat) and Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

Ekow is a global telecom, technology, and business leader, with a proven track‐record in strategy & innovation, sales and large-scale delivery and transformation in over 50 countries

Since joining Ericsson in 2012, he has held senior leadership roles in the Middle East, India, Europe, and Latin America. Prior to Ericsson he spent several years in senior telecommunications and media industry positions at IBM Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Commenting on his new role, Ekow says: “The United Arab Emirates continues to blaze the trail in technology innovation and is well placed to drive the next generation digital transformation for industries. My key priorities in this additional role, will be to mobilize Ericsson’s innovation and technology leadership, for the UAE national agenda through collaboration with key government institutions, regulators, and policy makers. It is a privilege to be asked to lead Ericsson UAE as we write the next chapter of our industry."