Cairo, Egypt: Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), the first platform in Egypt that recognises, and connects Egypt's most innovative, successful, and resilient entrepreneurs, announced a total of 35 shortlisted candidates, as selected by 38 prominent jury members across 11 categories.

This year’s edition brought new categories including “Next Gen Intrapreneur of the Year”, “Rising Entrepreneur of the Year”, “Entrepreneur for Good Award” and “From Art to Business”

Across all the categories, the 3rd edition of the competition received 286 applications entrepreneurs, and after significant deliberations by a panel of distinguished jury members, 35 numbers of nominees were chosen as finalists.

Amr Mansi, EEA’s Founder and CEO, spoke at the shortlisting ceremony about how these finalists, and previous editions’ finalists and winners, are distinguished by their innovative and successful businesses and their tangible impact on their respective industries. “We created this platform three years ago with a mission to recognize local, and now regional entrepreneurs, in a way that acknowledges their journey to success that has not been done before. Through challenging times, these entrepreneurs have shown resilience and created real value for their industries in innovative and tangible ways such as product market fit, growth and financial stability, as well as social impact. They are an unseen force contributing to this economy and a source of inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs.” Mansi also thanked EEA’s jury members, who are some of Egypt’s most dynamic and inspirational entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry pioneers.

For the first time, the shortlisting event witnessed the “Ideation Competition” that is created by EEA & MINT by EGBANK. The competition targets young entrepreneurs from the age of 18 till 29 years. The young entrepreneurs presented their ideas and will be chosen based on the clarity, usability and scalability of this idea, in addition to its impact socially, environmentally, economically or financial benefits for the community and stakeholders.

The jury members will meet to deliberate and interview the finalists over the next few weeks. Selected winners from the 14 categories will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 10th of June in Cairo.

EEA is presented by IEvents and powered by Tatweer Misr. The official Bank partner: EGBANK. Orange and Pepsico are both co- partners for this year’s edition.Official Media Partner: Startup scene. Industrial Partner: El Sewedy electric, Official Fashion Partner: Concrete, Payment Solutions Partner: Geidea,Supported by Partner; Dolato Supported by partner; Nestlé. Tech partner: collard, TV Partner; Al Sharq Business , Radio Partners; Nile & Nogoum FM, Ecosystem Partners; She wins Arabia by IFC, Mint by EGBANK, American Chamber( AMCHAM), Endeavor, Entrepreneurs Organizations (EO) and SYNDO. Digital Partner; Yellow & Co, Post production partner; Snappers. Design House; Amr Helmy Designs

Below are the finalists who have been shortlisted for each category:

Fashion Business Award: Maram Aboul Enein -Founder & Creative Director MARAM , Aya Abdelraouf - Co-Founder BE IDNIE Mounaz Abdelraouf - Co-Founder BE INDIE, Mohamed Abdelraouf - Co-Founder BE INDIE, Vano Alexanian - Co-Founder BE INDIE , Ahmed Hamdi - Founder & Creative Director Nile Eye Wear Interior Design Award: Heba El Gabaly - Founder & CEO Efreshli, Nourhan Kanjo - Co-founder & Managing Director KANJO Design House , Dayana Kanjo - Co-founder and Managing Director KANJO Design House, Ahmed Dsuki - Chief Designer BLCK, Amena Mashhour - Chief Designer BLCK From Art to Business: Mustafa Sharara - Co-Founder & CEO SYNC School, Omar Heraize - Co-founder & Chief Content Officer SYNC School , Abdelrahman Selim - Co Founder & CEO 2oolameme, Sarah Aboulkhair - Co Founder & CCO 2oolameme, Layla Ghaleb - Co Founder GOODSPACE, Mahmoud Shoukry - Co Founder GOODSPACE. Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year: Nada El Ahwal - Chief Strategy Officer Transmar, Mohamed Khattab - EVP, b_labs & Digital Commerce B Tech, Mohamed El Kahhal - Managing Director Kahhal 1871 Digital Solutions & Customer Experience Award: Rafik Zaher - Co founder Cartona, Mahmoud Talaat- Co founder & CEO Cartona, Mohamed Younes - Co founder & CEO Khazenly , Mohamed Montasser - Co Founder & Chief Experience Officer Khazenly , Osama Al Jammali - Co Founder & CCO Khazenly , Ahmed Dewidar - Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer Khazenly , Ahmad Yousry - CEO Rabbit Mart , Ismail Hafez - COO Rabbit Mart , Tarek El Geresy - CFO Rabbit Mart , Walid Shabana - CTO Rabbit Mart Mohammed Elhorishy - Co Founder & CEO Taager, Abdelrahman Sherief - Co Founder & VP of Growth Taager, Ismail Omar - Co Founder and CTO Taager, Ahmed Ezzat Kadous - CEO & Co-Founder Pharmacy Marts, Haitham El-Ghotni - Co-Founder & CBO Pharmacy Marts - Ahmed Mazhar - Co-Founder & CSO Pharmacy Marts, Mahmoud Shousha - Co-Founder & Sales Head Pharmacy Marts Rising Entrepreneur of the Year: Mohamed Wahid - Founder & CEO Impactyn, Ali Mokhtar - Co-founder & Head of Investment Impactyn, Amr Zikry- Co-founder & Head of Operations Impactyn, Ramy Radwan - Co-founder & PR Advisor Impactyn, Omar El Defrawy - Chief Executive Officer Slyndr, Andrew Morcos - Chief Operating Officer Slyndr, Moataz El Etreby - Chairman Slyndr, Amr Gamal - Co Founder & CEO Octane, Ziad el Adawy - Co Founder & CCO Octane, Hatem Farag - Co Founder & COO Octane, Hatem Mamoun - Co Founder & Engineering Director Octane Entrepreneur for Good Award: Mustafa Abd Ellatif - Co Founder & CEO E-Youth, DR. Ahmed Fathy- Co Founder & CEO MEDEX, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim - Co Founder & Ph. Manager MEDEX, Rawia Saeid - Co Founder & Marketing & PR MEDEX, Karim Dabbous - Co founder & CEO E-Tadweer Experiential Dining Business Award: Amr Barghash - Co Founder The Sage Experience , Ahmed El Meligy - Co Founder The Sage Experience , Karim Abdelrahman - Executive Chef / Founder Avec Karim, Mona Saeed Mohamed Nassef - CEO Tabali, Mohamed Abdel-Hamid Sabbour - Co-founder, Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Nassef, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors Tabali, Said Mohamed Nassef, Co founder & CEO Impact Tabali Sports & Wellbeing Award: Ayman Hakky - Founder & Managing Director Trifactory, Khaled Nagy Ibrahim - Co-founder & CEO SR Padel, Seif Adel Abou Senna - COO SR Padel, Ahmed Ayman- CEO and Co-Founder Linos, Ahmed Shalaby - Sales Director & Co-Founder Linos, Ahmed Sedky - Marketing Director & Co-Founder Linos, Ahmed El Shamy Co-Founder Linos Real Estate Services Award: Mostafa El Beltagy - CEO Nawy, Aly Rafea - Chief Experience Officer Nawy, Mohamed Abou Ghanima - COO Nawy, Abdel- Azim Osman - Chief Marketing Officer - Nawy, Ahmed Rafea -Chief Business Development Officer Nawy, Ahmed Selim - Founder & CEO Co-55, Farah Selim - Co-Founder & COO Co-55, Norhan Selim - Co-Founder Co-55. Ahmed El Raggal - Co-Founder & COO Partment, Nadim Nagui - Co-founder & CEO Partment, Chinmaya Das - Co-Founder & CTO Partment Fintech / Fintech Enabler Award: Marwan Kenawy - Co Founder & CEO Dsqaures, Ayman Essawy - Co Founder Dsqaures, Momtaz Moussa - Co Founder Dsqaures, Amr Sultan - Co founder & CEO BInk, Tarek Elsheikh - Co-Founder & Chief Risk Officer BInk, Ahmed Atalla - Co Founder & CEO Raseedi

