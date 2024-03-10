Rawya Mansour, Chairwoman of RAMSCO Construction & Eco-Villages, has been appointed as a board member of the Arab Water Academy, presided over by Dr. Mahmoud Abu-Zeid. This appointment acknowledges her significant contribution to sustainable water practices, particularly in her notable organic farming projects.

Rawya Mansour expressed her profound pride in this role, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to leverage her expertise in advancing water, energy, and organic farming practices for sustainable development. She underscored the privilege of collaborating with esteemed council members, including Dr. Mufid Shehab, Qatari Minister of Water and Electricity; Dr. Hussein El-Atfy, former Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Egypt; and Mrs. Rula, Iraqi Minister of Irrigation

During the board meeting, Mansour elaborated, "I've embarked on this journey through my project RAMSCO, focusing on sustainable development and organic farming. Through the innovative use of Biochar to mitigate gas emissions, we have effectively preserved water, improved soil quality, and lowered irrigation water usage by 30% and drip irrigation by 60%. Moreover, this project enables the production of pesticide-free, nutritious food. Our approach promotes a circular economy by recycling all agricultural waste, steadfastly steering toward achieving zero waste."