UAE – Dyson, the global technology company, proudly announces British musician, Stormzy, as its latest Global Ambassador. This exciting collaboration showcases 55 hours inside the mind of a rockstar – how much Stormzy can achieve, all with a single charge of the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones.

Stormzy is a celebrated British musician known for his impactful lyrics and significant contributions to music. His debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer (2017), made history by debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming the first grime album to achieve this milestone. The album garnered critical acclaim and won the Brit Award for Best British Album. His second album, Heavy Is the Head (2019), further solidified his status in the industry, featuring hit singles like "Vossi Bop" and "Crown." It also debuted at number one and earned him the Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist. Continuing this trend, his third album, This Is What I Mean (2022), also debuted at number one and received widespread praise.

This partnership is launched with an immersive campaign film. Through the lens of the 55-hour run-time of the Dyson OnTrac™, we see how truly chaotic the life of a rockstar can be. Catching flights. Catching nights. Catching games. Catching moments to yourself. All while working on the next big song. It takes a sharp mind and strong will to cut through the distractions and focus on your passion. That’s what sets Stormzy apart. And the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are with him every minute.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, says, “We are delighted to welcome Stormzy as our latest Global Ambassador. With Stormzy, we share a common guiding philosophy. Making the most of everything and consistently delivering something that’s better than what’s been before. It’s what’s driven us to make smaller motors, to expand into different sectors, to solve more problems. It’s what’s driven Stormzy to master more genres, go deeper with lyrics and affect social change. And it’s incredibly exciting to see how our technology can give Stormzy the fuel he needs.”

Stormzy says, “Whether I’m catching a flight, getting ready for a show, or working on new music, I need to tune everything out and stay focused. The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones make it easy – they’re with me through every trip, no matter how long or hectic the day gets.”

Designed for focus and high-quality listening on-the-go, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones provide up to 55 hours¹ of best-in-class active noise cancellation on just one charge. Engineered with quick charging, a 10-minute charge delivers 2.5 hours of extra battery, while a 30-minute charge delivers 9 hours. The two high-capacity lithium-ion cells are positioned in the headband of the Dyson OnTrac™ rather than the ear cups – for optimal weight distribution during those 55-hour listening sessions.

Just like Stormzy, Dyson OnTrac™ headphones excel at delivering Grime, Rap, Gospel and more – thanks to an enhanced sound range. With advanced 40mm speaker drivers and audio signal processing which reproduce 6Hz – 21kH – beyond the audible spectrum – the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones faithfully reproduce every note, beat, and whisper. This is ideal for perfectionists like Stormzy, so they can hear back their music exactly as they intended.

2,000 Ways to Customise: Stormzy’s Signature Combination

Dyson OnTrac™ headphones feature customisable outer caps and ear cushions, available in a range of colours and finishes – and it is possible to create over 2,000 unique looks. Stormzy is known for his style, and when it comes to customising his headphones he makes no exception. CNC Black Nickel is his go-to colourway, given a personal touch with Khaki ear cushions making for an evolution of his signature combination.

On Dyson.ae users can explore Dyson's visualiser tool to mix and match their own signature combinations or recreate Stormzy’s iconic look. To customise Stormzy’s chosen colourway in person, you can visit one of Dyson’s Demo Stores.

Watch our film to see how much life Stormzy fits into 55 hours on one charge of his Dyson OnTrac™ headphones: YouTube Premiere Link here.

About Stormzy

Stormzy has risen as one of the most influential figures in UK music, pioneering the global rise of grime and rap. Born in London to Ghanaian parents, he began his journey by sharing freestyles online, quickly gaining recognition for his bold lyrics and charismatic stage presence. Stormzy made history as the first grime artist to top the UK Albums Chart with Gang Signs & Prayer, earning 4 BRIT Awards and accolades from the MOBO, MTV Europe Music, and Ivor Novello Awards.

Beyond his musical success, Stormzy is a passionate advocate for racial equality and education. He launched the #Merky Foundation to support underprivileged youth and established the Stormzy Scholarship Program at Cambridge University, providing financial aid to Black students pursuing higher education. With multiple Brit Awards to his name, Stormzy inspires a new generation of artists and fans, solidifying his legacy in the music industry.

About Dyson

Dyson is a global technology company with research, development, and engineering operations across the UK, Singapore, and beyond. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies in air purification, robotics, haircare, lighting, hand drying, and now audio, with the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, on sale now. Dyson’s commitment to pushing boundaries aligns with artists like Stormzy, who represent the future of music and creativity.

