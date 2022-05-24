Al-Olama: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will launch new initiatives and events to advance the digital business ecosystem in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to attract 300 digital companies within two years.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the appointment of Khaled Al Shamsi as its Executive Director.

Al Shamsi will oversee the implementation of the Chamber’s recently adopted 2022-2024 strategy and steer the chamber towards its goals of attracting leading digital companies, foreign investments and specialised talent to Dubai’s digital economy sector.

The appointment of Al Shamsi comes after the establishment of three chambers operating under the new Dubai Chambers structure, namely: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al-Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the appointment of Khalid Al Shamsi will accelerate the implementation of the Chamber’s strategy to advance Dubai’s digital economy in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will work to implement several initiatives and organise events with the aim of attracting 300 digital start-ups within two years and executing an ambitious and focused approach to supporting the growth of the digital business and boosting its contribution to Dubai’s economy,” he explained.

He pointed out that Dubai has made considerable headway in digital transformation as its advanced digital infrastructure and smart government systems enabled it to seamlessly navigate new challenges in the post-Covid era and tap into new growth opportunities.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy focuses on empowering digital businesses in Dubai, strengthening digital infrastructure by working with relevant authorities to update the legal technical frameworks within the digital realm and adopt a digital agenda that encourages research and innovation.

-Ends-



About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The Chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

