Dubai, UAE: NOW Money, a leading inclusive FinTech company offering accessible digital banking solutions for overlooked communities, today announces the senior appointment of Matt Jennison as the company's new Head of Financial Inclusion.

With his extensive experience in demand generation and strategic planning, Jennison will play a pivotal role in driving NOW Money's growth and expanding its reach offering effective payroll solutions for businesses and digital banking for migrant workers across the UAE.

With a proven track record of leading teams and driving business success, including a role at Dubai’s Biz Group as Commercial Director, Jennison will be instrumental in overseeing NOW Money's business growth strategy, delivering plans to triple the user base, expand into new territories and drive the financial inclusion agenda across the region.

NOW Money has paid in over AED1,706,626,084 in salaries by over 476 corporates and facilitated 6,463,584 safe and secure transactions processed through the platform. The UAE has the fifth largest international migrant population in the world, with 7.8million migrants across the region and workers from South Asia accounting for nearly 60% of the total population*, showing the real need for a banking solution for these workers.

Jennison's appointment comes at a critical juncture as NOW Money continues to make significant strides in delivering innovative digital banking solutions to low-income migrant workers across the GCC. His deep understanding of business markets, payroll requirements and employee benefits will be invaluable in supporting NOW Money's mission of promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team in this newly created role" said Nicolas Andine, CEO at NOW Money. "His extensive expertise and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving our growth trajectory and further strengthening our position as a leading provider of digital banking and payroll solutions for both businesses and employees. We are confident that Matt's commercial innovation will help accelerate our mission of creating a financially and digitally inclusive world."

Matt Jennison said: "I am excited to contribute to NOW Money’s remarkable work in driving financial inclusion and ultimately social mobility for a traditionally underserved population, and their family members in developing countries.

"NOW Money's innovative approach to digital banking and payroll for corporates, presents a unique opportunity to transform the lives of low-income workers, providing them with access to essential financial services that are protected from cyber fraud in an increasingly digital world. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to deliver sustainable financial and business solutions which make a meaningful impact in the lives of our customers."

UK born Matt Jennison studied at the University of Hertfordshire in England and relocated to Dubai in 2005.

About NOW Money

Founded in 2016, NOW Money provides mobile banking services for workers of all income levels, who may have previously found themselves overlooked and underserved. Financial inclusion is at the heart of NOW Money in its aim to provide equal access to financial services.

NOW Money gives all customers access to its mobile banking app, providing low-cost financial services including local and international mobile top-up, use of contactless Visa card for online and card transactions and cross-border money transfers at the lowest exchange rates to be able to send money to their families back home. The social enterprise has won over 20 awards internationally for financial inclusion and is backed by the world’s best-known fintech venture capital funds, banks and regulators.

