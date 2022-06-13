DUBAI, UAE – DRESOS, the UAE headquartered startup that delivers curated outfits to customers doorsteps free of charge, today announced the appointment of Katerina Gurba as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Board Member. Drawing on the Ukrainian entrepreneurs 10+-years of IT experience, the firm seeks to create a sophisticated technology platform to offer a personalized shopping experience at scale.



Tasked with the development of the firm’s tech product, Mrs. Gurba is now analyzing thousands of DRESOS proprietary customer- and product data points helped by a team consisting of data scientists, Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts, Machine Learning (ML) specialists, Big Data engineers and full-stack developers. By the end of the year, the technology platform is said to enable the firm’s stylists to pick from more than one million outfits suggestions that the platform will be able to generate per month, while collecting over 100 different datapoints from merchandise and customers.



Speaking about the newly created role, Vladimir Radojevic, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DRESOS, said, “We are very excited to have Katerina join us as the new CTO. She brings a wealth of experience in AI and ML to our firm. An area which will be crucial for the development and scalability of our business model and our next big step and our ambition to move into the Saudi market. To achieve our goals, our stylists must be able to focus on building relationships with customers. Our tech-enabled platform will aggregate all products and allow them to choose from suggestions and browse through retail stock worth over US$10 million. This enables us to create full outfits in a fraction of the time and send it to thousands of customers instantly.



“Joining a fast-growing team, it is the first step in turning DRESOS into a tech-powered company, helping us to achieve our vision to redefine the fashion retail industry through advanced technologies where personalization and convenience are key for growth”, Mr. Radojevic added.



Commenting on her appointment, Katerina Gurba, said, “Having spent most of my career in the IT industry, I see the retail- and fashion sector as a real opportunity in the Middle East. Having led a team of 80 senior developers and having serviced clients around the world from Japan to the US across a vast array of sectors such as Healthcare, Insurance, Smart Technologies, and Logistics, I am confident I am bringing the right background and expertise to DRESOS. With my personal passions spanning across technology, sustainability and fashion, my goal is to take the company to the next level and develop a technology product in line with the future of retail where data and AI are the basis for a successful business model.”



Over 80% of customers expect personalization when buying a product or a service. A recent McKinsey report found that successful personalization programs yield more engaged customers and drive up the top line. In general, a positive customer experience is hugely meaningful to a retailer’s success: it yields 20 percent higher customer-satisfaction rates, a 10 to 15 percent boost in sales-conversion rates, and an increase in employee engagement of 20 to 30 percent. Customer-experience leaders in the retail space have provided their shareholders with returns that are three times higher than the returns generated by retailers with low customer-satisfaction scores.



DRESOS has made major strides in its ambition of becoming a true fashion-tech startup in the market with the huge potential and CAGR of over 40% in online sales across the GCC. Launched in December 2020, DRESOS has attracted investments of close to US$ 300,000. Today over 50 leading global luxury and lifestyle fashion brands are available via DRESOS, including DKNY, Levi’s, Vilebrequin, Sacoor, Cole Haan, New Era, Tommy Bahama, Seafolly, Rip Curl and Stance.



To find out more about the startup, please visit www.DRESOS.com.