Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the appointment of Amna Al Akraf as the new Chief Internal Audit. With over 14 years of experience in the field, Amna Al Akraf brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in corporate governance, risk assessments, and internal audits.

Before joining du, she notably served as Director at the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, where she implemented major governance frameworks and contributed significantly to the financial and operational excellence across various sectors.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "Our aim at du is to strengthen inclusive leadership with Amna Al Akraf embodying the spirit of innovation with a commitment to governance and excellence. In alignment with our Emiratisation framework and establishing a gender-balanced leadership structure, I am confident her leadership will propel du into a new era of governance and organizational success, ensuring we remain at the forefront of ethical and innovative corporate practices."

During her career, Al Akraf has accomplished substantial feats including initiating Dubai Government's first Audit Conference, leading the Financial Audit Authority team within the Dubai Government Excellence Program, and influencing the development of significant governmental frameworks. She is a certified CPA from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has a master’s degree in International Business Law from The British University in Dubai.

