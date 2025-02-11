Dubai – In a momentous recognition of entrepreneurial excellence and impactful leadership, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, the visionary founder and president of Thumbay Group, was honored with the Global Business Icon 2025 award at the grand Beary Mela 2025, held at Etisalat Academy, Dubai. The prestigious award was presented by Sri U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and the Consul General of India, both of whom were the esteemed special guests at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sri U.T. Khader praised Dr. Thumbay Moideen's contributions, stating: "Dr. Thumbay Moideen is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. His relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare, education, and business has not only brought global recognition to the Indian business community but also uplifted countless individuals through employment and innovation. His achievements are a source of pride for the Beary and Indian communities alike."

The Consul General of India also commended Dr. Moideen's remarkable journey, saying:

"He is the diamond of the beary community and India has always been known for its entrepreneurs who transform industries and create new opportunities. Dr. Thumbay Moideen exemplifies this spirit through his dedication to education, healthcare, and business expansion. His impact extends far beyond business – it is about empowering people, strengthening communities, and fostering Indo-UAE relations through his contributions."

Beary Mela 2025, hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), UAE Chapter, brought together business leaders, professionals, and community members to celebrate entrepreneurship, networking, and cultural heritage. The event witnessed an array of activities, including business seminars, startup pitch opportunities, cultural performances, and awards recognizing outstanding achievements in various domains.

With over 10,000 attendees, the Beary Mela 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to fostering growth and collaboration within the Beary business community, making it a landmark event in the region. Dr. Thumbay Moideen’s recognition as Global Business Icon 2025 stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to progress and excellence.