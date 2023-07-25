Abu Dhabi, UAE – Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Arab World’s first universal museum, today announced the appointment of seasoned professional Dr. Guilhem André as its Acting Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management. Dr. André, who previously served as the museum’s Chief Curator, will now oversee and lead Louvre Abu Dhabi’s curatorial strategy, the development of its narrative and collection, and exhibition programming, alongside managing its curatorial team.

Dr. André, an expert archaeologist and art historian, joined Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2018 as Chief Curator for the Medieval and Asian arts. A key focus for him during this time was the development and curation of the museum’s acclaimed permanent collection, aligning the acquisition process in the museum and setting up policies and procedures. Since 2008, he also played a role in developing the narrative for Louvre Abu Dhabi. In 2012, he started working as the curator for Asian art for the Louvre Abu Dhabi project at Agence France-Muséums and relocated to Abu Dhabi in 2016. During this period, he designed a programme for Asian arts and oversaw the museum's completion from the curatorial side.

Beginning his career as assistant curator at the Musée national des Arts asiatiques-Guimet, Paris, in 2001, Dr. André actively participated in numerous exhibitions across Europe, Asia, and the Gulf before creating the chair of Far Eastern Art History at the Institut Catholique de Paris. He taught for several years in this capacity, while also leading the programme of Far Eastern Arts at the Ecole du Louvre. From 2001-2008, he also worked at the department of Chinese art, Musée Guimet in Paris, developing and implementing an international multidisciplinary scientific programme on East Asian archaeology, from field research to museum exhibition. As mentioned above, he then went on to establish the scientific and cultural programming of Asian Arts at France Museum.

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dr. André will be supported by a dynamic curatorial team of ten members, consisting of Emirati and international museum professionals.

Manuel Rabaté, Director, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi is embarking on a new chapter in the development of its curatorial strategy. We are confident in the leadership of Dr. Guilhem André and his ability to spread the knowledge of the collection and to mobilise our team to deliver exceptional exhibitions, research, and curatorial programmes. I am certain that this will be a step towards achieving our next phase of growth – for Louvre Abu Dhabi in particular, but also for Abu Dhabi and the region in general.”

Marwa Al Menhali, Business Support Director, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Dr. André's invaluable contributions since the foundation of Louvre Abu Dhabi, and his deep-rooted understanding of our institution's vision and unwavering dedication, make him the ideal candidate for this pivotal role. We are confident that Dr. André's leadership, combined with the expertise of our Emirati and international museum professionals, will pave the way for a dynamic and culturally diverse museum experience. Our trust is in his ability to deliver exceptional exhibitions, foster new research, and curate enriching cultural experiences that embody Louvre Abu Dhabi's spirit. Dr. André's mentorship will also be instrumental in shaping the next generation of Emirati museum professionals in the curatorial department."

Dr. Guilhem André, Acting Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be able to oversee and lead the curatorial strategy for this remarkable institution, alongside my incredible team. Together, we are dedicated to bringing the collection, exhibitions and research to new heights, as we strive to foster cultural connections and showcase the depth and breadth of human ingenuity. I am excited for this new chapter, as it offers us the opportunity to provide our visitors with unforgettable experiences that not only ignite their curiosity but also deepen their appreciation for the wonders of art and culture.”

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 21 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is devoted to culture and the arts. An ambitious cultural undertaking for the 21st century, it will be a nucleus for global culture, attracting local, regional and international guests with unique exhibitions, permanent collections, productions and performances. Its ground-breaking buildings will form a historical statement of the finest 21st century architecture; Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. These museums will complement and collaborate with local and regional arts and cultural institutions including universities and research centres.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.