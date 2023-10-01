DOHA, QATAR — Doha Bank Board of Directors has announced the appointment of H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani as Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter in the bank's history.

The appointment’s announcement followed the approval of Board of Directors and obtaining of all necessary approvals by Doha Bank from Qatar Central Bank.

H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, as he holds over 15 years of experience in the Qatari banking industry during which he dealt with diverse portfolios across retail, corporate banking, as well as international and governmental relations besides holding senior positions at Dukhan Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business Management, from the University of Northumbria UK.

Commenting on the appointment, H.E. Sheikh Fahad Mohammad bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of Doha Bank, said, "We are delighted to welcome H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad Al Thani as the Group CEO of Doha Bank. His appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing our leadership team with top talent and embark on a journey of transformation for the betterment of the bank’s operations while meeting the expectations of employees, customers, and shareholders. We have confidence that under his leadership, Doha Bank will take its strategic role across Qatar’s banking sector to the next level”.

H.E. Sheikh Abdulrahman said: "I am honored to lead Doha Bank, a respected institution with a rich legacy of serving the people and businesses of Qatar. Together, with the talented team at Doha Bank, we will explore new horizons, innovate our services, and uphold the highest standards of excellence in banking while keeping our customers at the center of everything we do. I am committed to driving the bank's growth and contributing to Qatar's financial and economic development."

Since 1979, Doha Bank provides domestic and international banking services for individuals, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients through four business groups – Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, International Banking and Treasury & Investments.