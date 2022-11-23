Dubai:- The DIFC Insurance Association (DIFCIA) has appointed Simon Price as their CEO, he officially joins 1st December 2022. The DIFCIA serves as the representative body and ideas hub for an important sector of the DIFC community and is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates

Philip Story, Chairman of the DIFCIA, commented “The DIFCIA is delighted to be able to appoint Simon Price as the new CEO. Simon brings a huge amount of international and UAE experience to the role, he has worked closely with the DIFC in his previous roles on major projects and he understands the vital importance of providing added value and project delivery to our members.”

Simon Price, CEO, commented “Having previously held senior roles at one of the largest international insurance companies in the Middle East this new role was a logical career move, especially as there is a need for an organisation like DIFCIA. We currently have nearly 50 members and expect to double this number over the next few years. Membership is currently open to companies regulated by the DFSA and service providers who work with insurance companies. Networking, sharing ideas and better engagement with the DFSA are the two main reasons why firms wish to join DIFCIA”

The association’s broad objectives are:

To represent the collective interests of members within the DIFC and outside the DIFC.

To be a platform for dialogue amongst members to exchange views on market issues, discuss market practices in order to improve transparency and professionalism.

To improve market efficiency and facilitate and encourage co-operation amongst members.

To contribute to the development of the DIFC as the premier (re)insurance market in the region, and to promote best practice and high business and ethical standards between members within the DIFC (re)insurance community.

DIFCIA is registered with and established in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the premier financial centre in the Middle East. The DIFCIA represents the leading players in the DIFC market and we are actively working to expand this network.

-Ends-

About DIFCIA

Established in 2015, the DIFC Insurance Association (DIFCIA) is a non-profit association established to represent the collective interests of Members while acting as forum for the exchange of views on market issues and contribute to the development of the insurance market at the DIFC as a specialized center of excellence.

With the continued growth of the (re)insurance market at the DIFC in terms of size and number of firms, the DIFCIA is well positioned to shape the market for future growth and development.

Website: https://difcia.org/

For media inquiries please contact:

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

sillitoe@insight-discovery.com