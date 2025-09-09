DHL Supply Chain has announced a series of leadership appointments designed to reinforce its customer-first strategy and accelerate global growth , Effective 1 September 2025, the changes mark another step forward in executing the company’s Strategy 2030.

Andries Retief has been appointed Chief Development Officer (CDO), reporting to Hendrik Venter, CEO DHL Supply Chain. With over 15 years of international leadership experience across Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia, Retief has a strong record of driving growth initiatives, developing customer-driven solutions and forging strategic partnerships.

In his new global role, Retief will lead the development of next-generation supply chain solutions, strengthen strategic partnerships, prioritizing customer engagement and satisfaction and drive customer-centric growth initiatives worldwide. A key part of his remit is working closely with DHL Supply Chain’s international customer leadership network to ensure that customer needs are consistently embedded into strategy and execution, while tailoring solutions to local markets.

As part of this strengthened network, Marco Brüggemann has been appointed Chief Customer Officer for DHL Supply Chain Europe and Bremer Pauw as Chief Customer Officer for Middle East & Africa.

Brüggemann, with DHL since 2002, has held major strategic and commercial roles across Latin America and Europe, most recently driving customer supply chain transformations in e-commerce in Germany & Alps enabling rapid expansion of omni-channel e-commerce operations for DHL’s customers.

Pauw, currently Managing Director for Africa, has a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering customer-focused logistics solutions across diverse and complex markets, he will be based in Dubai, UAE Pauw continues to serve as Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Africa. As Chief Commercial Officer for MEA he will lead commercial strategy and customer development across the region. Together with their counterparts in the Global Team and across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and the UK & Ireland, Brüggemann and Pauw will collaborate with Retief to ensure DHL customers experience seamless, resilient and sustainable supply chains worldwide.

Hendrik Venter, CEO DHL Supply Chain, commented: “These appointments further strengthen our global customer leadership team and focus on excellence in customer experience. Andries's extensive background in driving growth initiatives and cultivating strategic partnerships will be instrumental in fostering a culture of customer-centricity across the organization. By connecting our global customer leadership network and our integrated global logistics network, we ensure customers benefit from both global reach and deep local expertise—helping them navigate today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Media Contact:

Ragah Dorenkamp

DHL Group, Media Relations

Senior Manager, Communications, Middle East & North Africa

E-mail: ragah.dorenkamp@dhl.com

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.