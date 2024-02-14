Additionally, he will also take on the role and responsibility of Chief Executive Officer Gulf DHL Global Forwarding with immediate effect

Dubai, UAE: DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of the DHL Group, recently announced its complete acquisition of Danzas AEI Emirates to further accelerate profitability and growth in the Middle East and Africa region. In line with this, Samer Kaissi has been appointed as Country Manager of DHL Global Forwarding UAE. He will take additional responsibility as Chief Executive Officer Gulf DHL Global Forwarding with immediate effect.

Samer will report to Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East Africa (MEA). The Gulf cluster includes the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said: “Samer’s proven track record and deep understanding of the market will be integral to our future growth. With this strategic appointment, we are empowering businesses of all sizes to navigate the region's dynamic growth landscape confidently. The Middle East and Africa is a region filled with extraordinary possibilities, and we are confident of delivering exceptional value to our customers under Samer’s leadership and contributing significantly to the region's economic and social progress.”

Samer started his career with the Group as Country Manager for DGF Lebanon in 1998. Thereafter, he was appointed VP of Airfreight Emerging Markets before he took over as CEO Danzas for Dubai and Northern Emirates, a role he has held for the past 13 years. Samer has delivered an outstanding growth path, building an organization of over 1,100 associates driving market leadership in the UAE, and also implemented the first-ever Electric Vehicle Logistics Hub in Dubai.

The full integration of Danzas AEI Emirates enhances DHL’s operational capabilities with the transfer of 1,100 logistics experts and ownership of over 20 facilities. This will result in more efficient and seamless logistics services for customers in the UAE, GCC, and MEA (Middle East and Africa) region. DHL has now solidified its position as a market leader in freight forwarding and logistics in Dubai, further accelerating the growth of the logistics business in the MEA region. In 2022, DHL Group generated a revenue of €4,161 million in the region.

