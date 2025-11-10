Dubai/UAE: DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, has appointed Tobias Maier as Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East & Africa region, effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Amadou Diallo, who will be stepping down after more than eight years of transformative leadership.



Tobias Maier brings a wealth of experience in finance, digital innovation, and strategic growth to his new role. Since joining DHL in 2008, he has held several leadership positions, most recently serving as CFO for the Middle East & Africa region and CEO of Saloodo! Middle East & Africa, DHL’s digital freight platform. Tobias has been instrumental in driving regional M&A activities, expanding the company’s footprint in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Ethiopia, and the UAE, and establishing innovative initiatives such as DHL’s RailDirect joint venture with Etihad Rail.



“Tobias is a forward-thinking leader with a strong track record of delivering results and driving innovation,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Freight. “His deep understanding of the region and commitment to digital transformation make him the ideal choice to lead our business into its next chapter.”



Amadou Diallo leaves behind a legacy of growth and innovation, and a strong culture of engagement. Since taking the helm in 2017, he has significantly expanded DHL Global Forwarding’s presence across the Middle East and Africa, championed sustainable logistics solutions, and overseen a period of significant investment in these strategically important markets. He looks back on over 30 years of experience in international logistics and finance leadership roles within DHL Group, having previously held the roles of global CEO, DHL Freight, and CEO for DHL Global Forwarding in different regions such as South Asia Pacific. Born in Senegal, he has been a passionate advocate for youth empowerment in Africa and has actively supported initiatives focused on healthcare and food security through his philanthropic and non-executive volunteer work.



“We are deeply grateful to Amadou for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to our people, customers, and partners,” added de Bok. “His vision and passion have left an indelible mark on our organization.”



