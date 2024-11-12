Cairo: DHL Express has appointed Abdulaziz Busbate as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DHL Express MENA (Middle East and North Africa), effective January 1, 2025. He will succeed Nour Suliman, who recently stepped into a non-executive advisory role within DHL Group as President MENA. Abdulaziz Busbate will be based in Bahrain and will report directly to John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

Bringing 24 years of management experience at DHL Express to the role, Busbate began his journey in Saudi Arabia, leading various commercial teams and contributing significantly to the organization's profitable growth. In 2014, he transferred to Bahrain as Country Manager, where he focused on service improvement and commercial development. In 2021, Busbate returned to Saudi Arabia as Managing Director, successfully driving forward the company’s strategy, including significant enhancements to service quality, investments in infrastructure and capacity, and development of the local workforce.

“We are excited to welcome Abdulaziz Busbate to this pivotal role,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “His extensive experience, proven track record, and deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa market, which continues to be a strategically important market for our customers and a source of talented, motivated employees for our global organization.”

"I'm honored to lead this great team and build upon our strong foundations in this diverse, dynamic, and entrepreneurial region," said Abdulaziz Busbate. "My focus will remain on expanding DHL's leadership position in the Middle East and North Africa, enabling growth and delivering exceptional service to our customers. We will continue to invest in making DHL a Great Place to Work for our people and a pioneer of sustainable logistics, delivering a positive contribution to the communities we serve."

