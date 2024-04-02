Dubai, UAE: The Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Ian Johnston, has been reappointed as the Vice Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and so, a board member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), for the term 2024-2026.

IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities regulation. IOSCO's AMERC brings together 42 financial market regulators of the region to discuss, exchange information and promote issues specific to capital market development and regulation.

The reappointment of Ian Johnston as the Vice Chair of the AMERC reaffirms the DFSA's commitment to advancing global regulatory objectives and ensuring that Dubai's financial services sector remains aligned with international best practices.

Commenting on the reappointment, Ian Johnston said: “Being reappointed as Vice Chair of AMERC and a board member of IOSCO is both an honour and a testament to the ongoing commitment of the DFSA to international regulatory standards. This reappointment reaffirms DFSA's efforts in advancing global regulatory objectives and ensuring a resilient and transparent financial system. We look forward to continuing our contributions to IOSCO's vital work as a standard-setter for securities regulation.”

About Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose built financial free zone in Dubai. The DFSA's regulatory mandate covers asset management, banking and credit services, securities, collective investment funds, custody and trust services, commodities futures trading, Islamic finance, insurance, crowdfunding platforms, money services, an international equities exchange and an international commodities derivatives exchange. In addition to regulating financial and ancillary services, the DFSA is responsible for administering Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) legislation that applies to regulated firms and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA's website for more information.

Ian Johnston was appointed Chief Executive of the DFSA in 2022, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2018. Originally a lawyer, Mr Johnston held a number of senior positions within the financial sector, including as CEO of one of Australia’s major trustee companies. In 1999, Mr Johnston moved into regulation joining the Australian Securities and Investments Commission as Executive Director, Financial Services Regulation, and spent several terms as an Acting Commissioner. He served as a Special Advisor with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission from 2005. Currently, Mr Johnston serves as Vice Chair of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) Africa and Middle East Regional Committee and as an IOSCO Board member.