Dubai, UAE: Dell Technologies has appointed Alexandre Brousse as EMEA Channel Lead, effective October 1. Brousse will work with the EMEA Channel team to deliver a customer-centric and partner-empowered ecosystem that drives growth and innovation in the region. He succeeds Anwar Dahab who has been appointed to lead Dell Technologies in France. Brousse has been with Dell Technologies for 18 years, most recently leading Channel Sales for Western Europe.

“With today’s leadership announcements we demonstrate our commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both our customers and partners.,” said Diego Majdalani, President, Global Channel Sales, Dell Technologies. "Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced, respected leader and will be an asset to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem, while Anwar brings a great channel perspective, relationships, and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”

“Partners are essential to our success. When we work hand-in-hand with partners, we move faster, spur progress and deliver strong outcomes to our customers,” said Alexandre Brousse, EMEA Channel Lead, Dell Technologies. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to accelerate our partner momentum and look forward to building even stronger relationships with our partners in region.”

