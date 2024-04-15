Dario Locatelli, current Regional Head of Surety in Allianz Trade MMEA (Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa Region), has been appointed CEO in Allianz Trade in Middle East, replacing Jean Claus, effective from May the 1st. The Italian manager, in this new role, will be based in Dubai and will continue to report to Luca Burrafato, Head of MMEA region.

Dario started his career in Allianz Trade as Regional Head of Surety in 2014. Previous to this, he took several management roles in insurance companies such as Zurich, AXA, RSA. Dario holds a degree in Economics with specialization on banks from the University of Brescia and got a master degree in “Risk Engineering” in 2005.

Luca Burrafato: “we thank Dario for his exceptional contributions over the years in developing surety business in the region together with his team. In this new role he will further strengthen our market leadership in KSA and UAE as we accelerate our growth to develop the full potential of our offer. The Regional Board and I wish him all the best for this new challenge”.

