London – Dar Global PLC, the London Stock Exchange listed international real estate developer, is pleased to announce the appointment of David R. Weinreb as Non-Executive Chairman, effective 3 October 2024. Weinreb, a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in real estate, brings an extensive background spanning four decades of experience and innovation to Dar Global. He will build on the Company’s strong foundations, focusing on its strategy to expand its portfolio and reach.

Weinreb is widely recognised for his leadership as co-founder and CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation, where he led a multi-billion-dollar real estate powerhouse. Under his guidance, The Howard Hughes Corporation’s market cap grew from $500 million to $6 billion by the time of his departure in 2019. Weinreb’s success in creating iconic developments such as Downtown Summerlin in Nevada and Ward Village in Honolulu has solidified his reputation as a leader in the sector with the ability to create enduring value in real estate.

Since 2020, Weinreb has served as Chairman of Weinreb Ventures, a real estate focused investment and advisory firm. In 2013, he received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Award in Real Estate and has also been featured on the Commercial Observer Power 100 list and named one of the Top 200 CEOs in the U.S. by ExecRank.

As Chairman of Dar Global, Weinreb will guide the Company’s strategic vision as it continues to expand its portfolio and reach. His appointment marks a significant milestone for Dar Global as it aims to deliver landmark real estate projects that are innovative, sustainable, and designed to meet the evolving needs of modern cities.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: "We are excited to welcome David as our new Chairman. His experience and track record of driving growth in the sector will undoubtedly accelerate Dar Global’s next phase of development."

“I am pleased to join Dar Global at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory,” said Weinreb. “My vision is to leverage Dar Global’s foundation and take it to new heights, expanding its presence while seeking to ensure that developments not only meet but exceed the expectations of both local and international investors. Together, we will focus on delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders by introducing globally influenced design standards and offerings that cater to both first and second home markets, while setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence in real estate development."

Weinreb’s appointment reflects Dar Global’s dedication to attracting top-tier leadership talent and driving its vision of becoming a global leader in real estate development. With his extensive expertise and leadership, the Company is poised to achieve new milestones in the years ahead.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

