Dubai, UAE : D&B Properties, a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, proudly announces the appointment of Mania Merrikhi as its Deputy CEO, symbolizing a significant milestone in the company's evolution. Having over two decades of experience in the realm of communications and strategy, Merrikhi assumes the role with a wealth of expertise across Marketing, Business Development, and Sales Strategy. Her dynamic skill set, and unwavering track record of success underscore her as a pivotal asset to the organization.

Merrikhi's progression from Marketing Director to CCO to Deputy CEO within a span of two years reflects D&B Properties' constant dedication to promoting professional growth and quality. As she assumes this new role, D&B Properties anticipates a line of sustained improvement and triumph under her visionary leadership.

Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, said: "I am honored to take up the role of Deputy CEO at D&B Properties. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and contributing to our continued success. Recognizing the significance of strategic communication in fostering impactful connections and experiences, I am dedicated to leading with a clear purpose, unwavering integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence as we navigate this journey collectively.”

Adham Younis, GCEO of Bayari Investments, commented on Merrikhi’s promotion in his sentiments during the recent D&B Properties Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony held at Banyan Tree Hotel, saying: "Mania Merrikhi's appointment as Deputy CEO signifies a key moment for D&B Properties. Her remarkable path within our organization reflects her unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to our progression. I am confident that D&B will continue to thrive and redefine superiority in the real estate sector".

As Deputy CEO, Merrikhi envisions D&B Properties continuing to set new benchmarks in innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction. With a focus on talent development, strategic partnerships, and emerging technologies, she aims to drive unprecedented success. Her appointment marks a milestone, reaffirming D&B's commitment to pioneering approaches and cutting-edge solutions. Mania is poised to lead D&B Properties to new heights of achievement and success.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/

Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai