The leading customer experience consultancy for the luxury industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yannick Busson as Chief Data Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Yannick joins the leadership team at a pivotal moment, bringing his extensive expertise in data science, AI, and data management to drive CXG’s transformation into a fully data-powered organization.

As Chief Data Officer, Yannick has consistently driven innovation and streamlined processes across a wide range of industries, including radio, cinema, finance, research, hospitality, and oil and gas. At Meilleurtaux.com, his leadership in implementing data-driven strategies significantly enhanced organizational performance and increased company value. His expertise in data strategy, modeling, and execution has helped companies like Accor and Total optimize their data usage. Committed to making data transparent and accessible, Yannick empowers organizations to quickly adopt data-driven solutions, enabling informed decision-making at every level.

With over 100,000 surveys collected annually, focusing on customer and employee experience across 95 countries, from APAC and Greater China to the Middle East, Europe, and North and Latin America, CXG gathers and processes highly qualitative, comparative data at both global and local levels. While this data has long been the foundation of our services, it remains a diamond in the rough, waiting to be further refined and leveraged to new heights.

“At CXG, data has always been the cornerstone of our solutions. But this isn’t just any data, it is proprietary to CXG. This empowers us to stand out from the competition by delivering data-driven solutions that directly impact our clients in the luxury industry,” said Christophe Cais, CEO of CXG. “With Yannick joining our team, we are even more prepared to transform our vast, high-quality data into innovative products and solutions that will fuel company growth and elevate the client experience. We already have some exciting client-centric products in the pipeline!”

Yannick’s leadership will enhance CXG’s value proposition by making it even more client-centric, empowering luxury brands with the tools to make smarter decisions and optimize both customer and employee experiences. His role will be pivotal in reinforcing CXG’s data-driven decision-making culture, accelerating growth, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

About CXG

CXG is the leading data-driven consulting and solution provider firm specializing in innovative strategies to enhance customer experiences and boost the performance of premium and luxury brands. Leveraging years of expertise gained from over 220 iconic brand partnerships, CXG guides clients through their entire CX journey, delivering insights and driving meaningful change. CXG’s four core practices—Customer Insights, Measurement, Consulting & Transformation, and the Academy— provide a comprehensive framework for comprehensive CX transformations.

Founded in 2006 in China, CXG has grown into a global powerhouse, with 12 offices catering to 85 countries, and a team of more than 230 professionals. With their growing network of customer experience experts, including evaluators, learning consultants, and strategic consultants, they help brands elevate their experiences.

CXG recognizes that customer needs are ever-evolving. Their tailored solutions across research, measurement, training, coaching, and consulting are designed to meet these dynamic demands, positioning us as the definitive one-stop-shop for all CX transformation needs.

Discover more about how CXG can transform your customer experience at www.cxg.com