RIYADH – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mazen Abduljabbar as Country Manager for KSA.

Abduljabbar will be responsible for growth, leadership, and strategy within this region in Commvault’s Emerging Markets. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in business development and customer engagement. He has held several high-level positions, notably serving as Executive Customer Director at Alstom Saudi Arabia and Executive Director of Business Development at Siemens KSA, covering Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. In these roles, he led major projects while fostering a strong customer-centric culture.

“I’m delighted to join this great company at such a crucial time for the business and in the region with cyber resilience becoming a business necessity,” said Dr. Mazen Abduljabbar, Country Manager – KSA, Commvault. “Commvault plays a critical role in supporting enterprises on their journey toward achieving continuous business and has demonstrated that resilience is now central to long-term success. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to build on this momentum and help advance cyber resilience across the Kingdom.”

“I’m delighted that Dr. Mazen is joining Commvault as our new Country Manager for the Kingdom,” said Yahya Kassab, Senior Director and General Manager, Gulf & KSA, Commvault. “Dr. Mazen has a proven track record of leadership and customer engagement that he will put to excellent use for our customers and prospects in Saudi Arabia looking to fortify their cyber resilience.”

Dr. Mazen holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from University Technology MARA (Malaysia) and an MBA from King Abdulaziz University (Saudi Arabia). His career blends academic excellence with strategic leadership, consistently driving international business growth through innovation and customer engagement.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organisations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere - at the lowest TCO.