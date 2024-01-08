James arrives from Clifford Chance, where he led the firm’s Middle East Disputes practice for over six years.

With over 27 years’ experience, James specialises in commercial litigation, arbitration, and investigations, with a focus on cross-border banking and financial litigation, including fraud and asset tracing, regulatory investigations, sanctions issues, joint venture and shareholder disputes. James is recognised as a Leading Individual in Legal 500 for Dispute Resolution: Arbitration and Litigation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is one of only four people listed in Chambers in Band 1 for Dispute Resolution in the UAE.

James' appointment signifies a strategic step forward in the firm's continuous expansion throughout the Middle East. In the past year alone, CMS has demonstrated its commitment through several key moves including the establishment of its Riyadh office, following the obtainment of its Foreign Law Firm Licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice, and the appointment of partner Mohammed Aldowish as the office's founder. Additionally, energy disputes partner Damian Watkin joined the firm’s Abu Dhabi office, coinciding with the office's relocation to the ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s International Financial Centre.

Adrian Bell, CMS partner and Joint Managing Director for the Middle East and Asia comments: “It is a privilege to welcome a partner of James’ calibre to the firm. James is a considerable presence before the DIFC Courts and boasts an enviable reputation across the Middle East. His joining complements the existing work of our global Disputes team, while at the same time strengthening our Middle East offering, particularly in the banking and financial services arena. His extensive Middle East coverage will also support the firm’s recent expansion in Saudi Arabia, a country where he has vast experience working with clients on a range of complex disputes. With James’ support, we will continue building out the practice, taking advantage of the firm’s recent expansion to support clients and explore new opportunities in the region.”

James adds: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at CMS. My banking and financial disputes focus offers something new to the firm and its clients, but also dovetails with the existing CMS practices in the Middle East and globally. The evolving regulatory landscape in the Middle East, which includes new laws on data protection and virtual assets, alongside broader changes to legislation impacting arbitration and litigation, will be a focal point for clients in the coming months. I look forward to working alongside the team at CMS to guide clients through these changes and help them to navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

