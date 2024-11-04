Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Citi announces today the appointment of Vineet Vetts as Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) for the United Arab Emirates, effective early November 2024.

In this role, Vineet will oversee all CCB business and operations in the UAE and will be responsible for driving the business’ strategy and financial performance, including deepening client relationships. Vineet will report to Alexander Stiris, Head of Citi Commercial Bank for Europe, and the Middle East & Africa Clusters, and into the Citi Country Officer (CCO) and Banking Head for the UAE, Maria Ivanova.

Vineet has more than 17 years of banking experience and has been with CCB since February 2016 serving as the UK Head of Industrials. In his role, Vineet was responsible for the articulation and execution of the Industrials sector growth strategy. During his tenure, Vineet drove portfolio and revenue growth of the sector in the UK for CCB as well as built out a team of more than 10 people to cover Industrials mid-sized corporates. Vineet also played a key role in the roll out of our commercial banking business strategy in the UK. Prior to joining CCB, Vineet was a Relationship Manager at HSBC UK and prior to that he was at Barclays and Kotak Mahindra Bank in India.

CCB is an integral part of Citi’s global strategy and key engine for growth. It focuses on delivering Citi’s product suite, including but not limited to cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, trade finance, capital markets and lending solutions, to mid-sized corporates that are either global or looking to build an international footprint.

“Vineet is an experienced and driven banking leader with a proven track record of providing innovative solutions for our Commercial Banking clients in UK Industrials as well as leading a high-performing team,” said Alex Stiris, Head of Citi Commercial Bank. “I am confident Vineet will drive growth in our UAE CCB franchise and continue delivering for our clients through our solutions-led approach – connecting clients to the best that Citi can offer across our products and our global network.”

“I am looking forward to working closely with Vineet to drive the growth of our mid-market strategy for the UAE,” said Maria Ivanova, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head for the UAE. “Vineet’s proven track record and Citi experience will serve him well in his new role as we look to optimize on the opportunity to support our mid-sized corporates with their growth ambitions and plans for international expansion.”

