Sir Mohamed said: “This award is the greatest honor of my life. I am thrilled and hugely grateful"

Sir Mohamed is a very distinguished entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the Chairman of Man Capital LLP, a London based family office investment firm that provides long-term capital and strategic support to companies and organisations in a range of sectors globally. He is also the Chairman of Mansour Group, a global conglomerate that operates across many sectors and markets including automotive, industrial equipment, sports, capital markets, consumer and retail, technology, logistics and services.



His late father, Mr Loutfy Mansour, who studied at Cambridge University in the 1930s before developing a successful cotton trading business in Egypt after the Second World War, instilled in the young Mohamed a commitment to hard work, philanthropy and service. “This award would have meant so much to my father and mother. I wish they could have lived to see this day. This honour is for them, for the values they taught my siblings and I and for everything they did for us,” Sir Mohamed added.



The knighthood, which will be formally presented to Sir Mohamed in an investiture ceremony at a later date, is the third significant honour that he has received in recent years. In October 2023, he was awarded the Order of the Star of Italy, one of Italy’s highest honours, by the Italian President, Sergio Matterella. In May 2022, he was given an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, North Carolina State University.