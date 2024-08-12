UAE, Dubai: CBRE Middle East, the global leader in commercial real estate services, has appointed Matthew Green as the new Head of Research in the MENA region.

With an impressive track record spanning over 20 years in research and strategic advisory within the real estate markets in the Middle East, Africa, and the UK, Matthew brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has successfully led research and advisory departments for global real estate consultancies and property developers.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew says: “I am very excited to return to CBRE to lead the MENA research function, and I look forward to further growing our capability and coverage, building on the fantastic foundation set by the team, as we continue to support our regional client base in achieving their real estate objectives”.

Matthew joins CBRE from Aldar Properties, one of the largest developers in the Middle East, where he served as Head of Research for five years, overseeing research functions at group level. Prior to that, he held several senior positions in the region, including a previous stint as Head of Research at CBRE in 2009, where he led the company’s regional research team, playing a key role in CBRE’s growth and positioning as the leading consultancy in the region. He has been directly involved with multiple large-scale masterplan and mixed-use development projects, managing the delivery of market analysis and strategic consulting inputs to key clients.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO for India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa comments:

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew back to our team. A highly regarded leader in the real estate industry, Matthew brings with him a distinguished career marked by exceptional research and analysis. His proven track record of delivering high-quality insights will be a valuable asset to CBRE and clients alike. Matthew’s deep industry knowledge will significantly enhance our research capabilities and offerings”.

Michael Young, Managing Director for CBRE in the MENA region adds:

“Mat’s return to CBRE is perfectly timed to support our rapid expansion across the Middle East. His extensive experience and intellect will provide exceptional advice and solutions to our clients, whilst supporting the strategic growth of our advisory business”.

