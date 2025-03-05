



Dubai — Builder.ai, the AI-powered composable software platform that enables every business and entrepreneur to become digitally powered, today announced a significant evolution in its leadership structure with the appointment of Manpreet Ratia as CEO reporting to the Board of Builder.ai. This strategic move is aimed at driving the company’s next phase of growth, focusing on both innovation and operational excellence. Founder Sachin Dev Duggal will continue to serve on the board, and as Founder & Chief Wizard, assist the board with the company's vision, key customers and future innovations.

With over two decades of experience in e-commerce and financials services across the US and Asia, Ratia brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth, technology-driven businesses. At Amazon and Flipkart, he played a key role in scaling operations, integrating advanced technology, and optimizing supply chain and customer experience strategies. Whilst Amazon and Flipkart provided a bed to unleash scale; Manpreet's experience at Citi provided a rich experience in scaling global markets & understanding enterprise behavior when it comes to innovation – both incredibly powerful for Builder.ai. His ability to drive efficiency while fostering innovation has consistently delivered value for customers, employees, and shareholders alike.

Ratia added, “Builder.ai has an exceptional foundation—built on groundbreaking technology, a strong culture. My focus will be on ensuring that we scale effectively, execute with operational excellence, and continue to drive value for our customers, employees, and investors. I look

forward to leading the team to write the next chapter of Builder.ai’s growth, and I want to thank

Sachin for his passion for the business and his vision.”

As Builder.ai’s founder, Sachin Dev Duggal has been behind the company’s journey, transforming software development through AI-powered innovation. Under his leadership, Builder.ai has pioneered a new way for businesses to build software with speed and efficiency.



"This evolution marks an exciting new chapter for Builder.ai," said Sachin Dev Duggal. "After eight years of growth, bringing in fresh perspective and operational excellence is crucial for our next phase. Manpreet's background expertise will help us achieve the perfect balance between innovation and operational efficiency."



This leadership transition reinforces Builder.ai’s commitment to balancing its revolutionary

approach to software development with enhanced operational capabilities. With a renewed focus on scalability, innovation, and execution, Builder.ai is well-positioned for its next phase of growth, ready to explore new opportunities, expand its impact, and unlock the full potential of AI-powered software development.



About Builder.ai

Builder.ai® is an AI-powered composable software platform for every idea and company globally. The AI-powered assembly line integrates Lego-like reusable features with Building Blocks™ automation to minimise human effort, leverages a verified network of experts to significantly extend development capabilities, and produces apps at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional software development.



Builder.ai is reshaping the construction and operation of software with a suite of products and

services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, and STUDIO

STORE. Builder.ai was featured on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies,

received the “Hottest AI Startup” and 2022’s “Hottest Scale-Up” awards at the Europas for

Europe's successful tech startups, and won the Best COVID-19 Innovation for Recovery at CogX. It was also named 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multi-experience Development Platforms.



