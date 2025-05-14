Dubai, UAE - Skyscanner, a global leader in travel, announces that Bryan Batista has been appointed CEO, taking over the role from John Mangelaars. Batista is currently the Chief Operating Officer and will become CEO on the 1st June 2025.

Skyscanner connects over 160m users1 in 180 countries and 37 languages to more than 1200 flight, hotel and car rental partners every month. Rail and package travel options are also now available in select markets2, giving even more choice to travellers who are planning their next trip.

Departing CEO John Mangelaars shares: “After four and a half incredible years, I am stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Bryan. The company is in a great position, and I feel that now is the right time for me personally to make this change and pursue new ventures. I have enormous confidence in Bryan’s leadership and determination to take Skyscanner forward in the next stage of its ambitious growth.”

In the last year, Skyscanner experienced record performances across its travel products, with double digit growth in flights, car rental and accommodation and broke into high growth markets, including India where it expects to double its audience.

Bryan joined Skyscanner in January 2024 as Chief Operating Officer. He previously held leadership positions at Tesla and at Booking.com as CEO of Rentalcars.com and SVP of their Trips business unit. Since joining, Bryan has been instrumental in building and implementing the company’s long-term strategic vision across the company, which sees Skyscanner search 100 billion prices every day to help travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence.

Incoming CEO, Bryan Batista commented, “We built Skyscanner because we are travel geeks at heart. We love the thrill of exploring new places and we hate the pain of planning.

Since joining Skyscanner, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our incredible teams and travel partners.

Stepping into this role is a dream. I get to lead a company that is on a mission to become the world’s number one travel ally. I am excited that we are now adding rail and package travel options to that mix - delivering the best deals and the widest selection of travel options to our travellers. We are breaking into new markets, adding new products and smarter tools to make travel planning part of the adventure, not the admin.”

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, hotel or car rental options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching around 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen some of the best possible options, all in one place.