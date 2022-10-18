DUBAI, UAE: – Homegrown contemporary dessert restaurant, BRIX has announced the appointment of its new Operations Manager, Anna Shvets, who now plays an influential role at the unique, multi-sensory dining venue located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.

Anna joins the all-female BRIX Desserts team led by experienced chocolatier and Head Pastry Chef Carmen Rueda Hernández, to further elevate the journey offered to guests with experience acquired during seven years’ working on events for luxury brands such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Prada.

In her new role, Anna will bring expertise to enhancing the guest experience, overall service, event capabilities and everyday operations of the restaurant.

Commenting on her new role, Anna said: “I’m looking forward to this great opportunity as I will be working together with female driven creative culinary team at BRIX Desserts. My main focus will be to create an environment and a structure that helps to improve quality with a consistent output, while looking after the team's wellbeing and creativity which will help build BRIX Dessert’s brand name. The most exciting part for me is using a creative and ‘out of the box’ mindset to create a memorable journey for our guests”.

At BRIX Desserts – sister restaurant to 3Fils – guests can anticipate memorable desserts and elaborate mocktails that have been designed to match narrated and interactive sensorial courses to deliver a dining experience like no other in the region.

BRIX Desserts is located at Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai. For further information or reservations, please call +971565255299, e-mail book@brixdesserts.com, visit brixdessert.com/journey or follow @brix_desserts and @brixjourney on Instagram.

ABOUT BRIX Desserts

A contemporary dessert restaurant next door to 3Fils, BRIX serves unique desserts, handcrafted chocolates and a tasting experience like no other.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat a 5-course journey that awakens all the senses, Executive Pastry Chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez and her team will have you craving for more at BRIX.