ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Brevan Howard, a leading alternative investment platform specializing in global macro, today announced the appointment of Oualid Lahsini as Chief Executive Officer of its Middle East business, and Head of Client Partnerships for MENA and Asia. Mr Lahsini will be based in Abu Dhabi and report to Natalie Faye Smith, Head of Strategy and the Client Partnership Group at Brevan Howard.

Mr Lahsini joins from Ares Management Corporation where he was a Partner and Head of Middle East and Africa Relationship Management. He brings two decades of investment management industry experience to the firm.

Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard, said: “We are delighted to have Oualid join Brevan Howard to lead our efforts in the Middle East. His investment expertise, client-first mentality, and knowledge of local market dynamics will be immensely valuable as we grow our presence in the region.”

In February 2023, Brevan Howard announced its new Middle East regional hub, located at the Al Sarab Tower in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which will accommodate more than 100 employees across portfolio management, research, trading, risk, operations, client services, business development, compliance, and technology. The Abu Dhabi office complements the firm’s existing hubs in London, New York, and Geneva.

“I am excited to join Brevan Howard during this period of remarkable growth. The firm’s excellence in macro and derivatives is well-known across the global investment community. I’m looking forward to supporting the growth of the firm in the region through hiring exceptional talent, strengthening our partnerships with local institutions, and supporting our global portfolio and risk management teams with local insights,” said Mr Lahsini.

About Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard is a leading global alternative investment manager, offering institutional investors access to diversified strategies rooted in its edge – macro thinking, trade structuring and risk management. The firm manages over $33 billion in assets for institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments. Brevan Howard has approximately 1,000 team members, representing more than 40 nationalities, located in offices around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Austin, Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, and Singapore.

*Source: AETOSWire