RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Boutique Group is pleased to announce a leadership succession that will position the company for continued success in the years to come through the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer Christoph Mares.

Building on the strong foundation laid by the group's former CEO, Mark De Cocinis, Mares will be instrumental in driving Boutique Group towards its goal of introducing Saudi hospitality and culture to the world through its portfolio of iconic palaces, starting with the opening of its first hotel, The Red Palace in April 2026.

Boutique Group is confident in a seamless leadership transition as it welcomed Mares in January 2025. Mares comes with a wealth of experience, having previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where he has spent the majority of his career. With over 25 years' experience, Mares was also the COO for Emaar Hospitality Group LLC.

Christoph Mares said: “I am honored to join Boutique Group, a company that shares my passion for hospitality excellence and cultural preservation. Prior to now, I have watched the transformation of Saudi Arabia with a mix of admiration and fascination. As CEO of Boutique Group, I look forward to playing a part in writing the next inspirational chapter in the legacy of Saudi hospitality and sharing it with the world.”

Sabah Barakat, Member of the Board of Directors at Boutique Group, welcomed Mares to the role, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Christoph Mares to Boutique Group, as we continue to reach new milestones in the development of our palaces. This is a period of unprecedented growth for the emerging Saudi hospitality sector, and we are committed to generating new opportunities through this dynamic industry. Christoph’s decades of leadership experience in the luxury hotel sector will be invaluable as we embark on this next exciting stage of our journey at the pinnacle of Saudi hospitality.”

Boutique Group is excited about the opportunities that will arise through a fresh perspective, in alignment with the company's growth.

Boutique Group's Media Hub

For media enquiries, please reach out to: Boutiquegroup@hillandknowlton.com

About Boutique Group:

Boutique Group is a hospitality company wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The group develops, manages and operates historical and cultural palaces in the Kingdom and transforms them into ultra-luxury boutique hotels to revive the vibrant national heritage with the authentic culture of the Kingdom, and provide an exceptional and unique hospitality experience. In addition, the group translates the commitment of the PIF to developing promising sectors in the Kingdom and contributing to the diversification of the Saudi economy.

Website: https://boutiquegroup.com

Social media: @BoutiqueGroupSA