Dubai, UAE – BMW Group has announced Rami Joudi as Head of Corporate Communications for BMW Group Middle East. Joudi now leads the communications strategy for both BMW and MINI brands across the region.

Rami Joudi brings to the table specific regional automotive and luxury lifestyle experience, having served since 2018 as the Regional PR and Communications Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa. In this capacity, Joudi had been instrumental in steering the brand’s narrative through innovative public relations strategies, impactful media relations and successful regional launches and events.

His extensive experience in luxury lifestyle, motorsports, automotive communications, and PR strategies, coupled with his deep understanding of regional market dynamics, uniquely positions Joudi to enhance BMW and MINI's communications in the Middle East, solidifying their dominance in the premium automotive sector.

Born in Kuwait and of Syrian descent, Joudi graduated from Lincoln University in the UK with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Diploma in Sustainability Leadership from The University of Cambridge (CISL).

As BMW Group Middle East continues to innovate and grow, the addition of Rami Joudi to the team marks a step forward in shaping the future of BMW and MINI’s communications across the region, as well the company’s ongoing efforts to connect with customers and enthusiasts in meaningful and engaging ways.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kathleen Burbridge

Senior Account Director, Gambit Communications

Email: kathleen@gambit.ae

About The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2023, the BMW Group sold over 2.55 million passenger vehicles and more than 209,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2023 was € 17.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 155.5 billion. As of 31 December 2023, the BMW Group had a workforce of 154,950 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

Media website: http://www.press.bmwgroup.com/middle-east