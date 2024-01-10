Bank of London and The Middle East plc (BLME) today announces that it has appointed Khaled Alanani as the bank’s Head of Alternative Investments. He rejoins BLME having previously held the position of Head of Real Estate Investments.

Khaled’s appointment comes as part of BLME’s next phase of growth and broader strategy to expand its investment offering. He will be instrumental in the creation and distribution of new investment products, leveraging BLME’s ‘A’ credit rating and the financial strength of its parent company, Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank.

Commenting on Khaled’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ball said:

“We’re all extremely pleased that Khaled has chosen to return to BLME. The bank has significant growth ambitions across both the UK and the Middle East, and I look forward to working with Khaled to progress these goals and solidify BLME’s reputation as the go-to bank for GCC clients. He will work closely with BLME Capital, our recently launched subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, reaching new markets and unlocking investment opportunities for our GCC clients.”

Khaled Alanani, Head of Alternative Investment said:

“I am really looking forward to returning to BLME. It’s a hugely exciting time to be rejoining and to be working with such a talented group of people. GCC investors are increasingly seeking innovative and sophisticated investment opportunities and this is a golden opportunity to bring BLME’s expertise to new markets and capitalise on our exceptional track record”

Khaled Alanani is a veteran real estate finance professional. Beginning his career at Cushman and Wakefield in Toronto, he first joined BLME as an Investment Manager in 2015. Whilst at BLME, he worked on a number of high-value deals across commercial and residential property and helped establish the bank’s real estate investments desk.

Khaled holds a bachelor’s degree with Honours from McMaster University, Canada and a Masters in Real Estate Finance from Bayes Business School, London (formerly Cass Business School).

-Ends-

About Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME)

BLME is a Sharia’a compliant bank based in London. Led by a management team that brings together a combination of experienced international bankers and leading experts in Islamic finance, BLME’s

key business areas include: Private Banking, Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate Finance, Investments and Savings Products.

BLME is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and PRA. For more information, please visit

our website www.blme.com