APAC Investment Strategist Ben Powell expands role to lead BII Middle East

Dubai: BlackRock today announced the appointment of Ben Powell as Chief Middle East & APAC Investment Strategist for BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), establishing a dedicated presence in the UAE to work with clients across the whole region.

BII generates proprietary research to provide insights on markets, macroeconomics, sustainability, geopolitics and portfolio construction to help BlackRock’s portfolio managers and clients navigate financial markets. A tailored BII presence in the UAE that supports the entire Middle East will enhance BlackRock's offering to clients by providing deeper, region-specific insights and facilitate the curation of region-specific content for BlackRock professionals globally.

Mr. Powell, a seasoned BII strategist with more than 23 years of experience in Capital Markets, will relocate to the UAE from Singapore to lead BII's regional initiatives while also continuing to oversee BII activities in the APAC region. This dual focus will enable BlackRock to better serve clients across both regions, leveraging his extensive experience to provide comprehensive, localized investment insights to key internal and external stakeholders.

Speaking about the appointment, Yazeed Almubarak, Managing Director, BlackRock Middle East, said: ‘Ben's appointment will be instrumental in solidifying BlackRock's position as the leading international asset manager in the region. Our long-standing commitment to the Middle East and the establishment of a BII presence in the region underscores our dedication to building a world-class Middle East asset management platform that capitalizes on emerging investment opportunities across the region.'

Ben will focus on building proprietary Middle East macroeconomic, markets and multi-asset class insights, as well as driving regional thought leadership.

Mr. Powell said: 'The Middle East presents a dynamic and exciting investment landscape, with a growing young population, evolving financial markets and innovative funds. In my expanded role, I'm committed to the build out of a world class investment management platform with propriety insights, strengthening BlackRock's commitment and success in these markets.'