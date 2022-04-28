DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: BITmarkets, a crypto exchange providing utmost secure, accessible, and localized services for retail as well as institutional clients, announces an appointment of its new CEO. Maria Apogeni has taken over the leadership of the dynamic crypto exchange.

Maria Apogeni comes from Oracle, where she has been working for 13 years and her last role has been Program Manager of services for banking industry. Besides strong academic background in science, MSc in software engineering at University of Sunderland, MSc from Leeds University in Information Technology and Executive Management (EMBA at Alba Graduate Business School), she also obtained the Certificate in Cryptocurrencies, Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I am honored by the trust of investors and thrilled by the opportunity of becoming part of community that has recently come with an ambitious project in the market of cryptocurrencies exchanges,” said Maria Apogeni and shared her view at first priorities: “Besides keeping up the growing trajectory in volume figures, our task is to introduce a BITmarkets app for trading and its own token as well. On the horizon, which is never too far in the world of crypto, there are also new tools, instruments and options for investors and traders like NFTs.”

About BITmarkets

BITmarkets opens up the existing cryptocurrency markets for everyone and everywhere. BITmarkets, awarded for the Best Customer Service, is a cutting edge crypto exchange providing utmost secure, accessible, and localized services for retail as well as institutional clients. The exchange for 80+ cryptocurrencies operates in more than 20 languages.

For more information, see: www.bitmarkets.com

BITmarkets is operated and powered by Unicorn Technologies Limited, a company which provides software solutions, digital asset technologies, and virtual financial assets through Peer-to-Peer network and centralized exchange platform while maintaining the utmost levels of security for a great customer experience.

