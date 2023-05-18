Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Tamer Bishay as its new head of business development.

Reporting directly to CEO, Markus Oberlin, Bishay, an Egyptian national, has been given the responsibility of supporting Farnek’s corporate plan, with a structured and targeted business growth strategy.

His day-to-day responsibilities include developing, directing and motivating Farnek’s sales team, as well as building and maintaining key client relationships, generating increased revenue and driving profitability, across all of Farnek’s businesses including HITEK and Hitches & Glitches.

“Tamer has a wealth of experience in the UAE’s property and FM sectors, stretching back over two decades, having held multiple senior roles with some of the largest companies in the region including government-owned organisations as well as local private entities.

“He has a strong technical background and a highly successful track record, securing a raft of significant contracts throughout his career.

“He will be an integral part of our senior management team and I am looking forward to working closely with him, promoting our unique market proposition and boosting our competitive edge, both here in the UAE and regionally,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

After graduating from Misr International University in Cairo, Bishay arrived in the UAE in 2006 having been appointed operations manager for real estate consultancy ERA. In 2009 he joined the H Hotel as commercial manager, before taking up an offer from DuServe FM the following year, as senior BD and marketing manager.

Here Bishay excelled increasing market share and expanding its services across all seven emirates, over the following four years. For the past five years, he was head of business development and marketing for Concordia and managed to extend their services, covering over 220,000 square feet of residential community space throughout Dubai.

Bishay commented: “Farnek has invested heavily in sustainability, innovation, and technology, which are key elements of the Farnek brand, supporting a more cost-efficient proposition and providing a distinct competitive advantage. Naturally, when the opportunity arose for me to join their team, I did not hesitate.”

“I will focus on driving profitable growth for the company with a strategic approach to identifying and pursuing new business opportunities.”

Bishay also holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School and is a certified Property Manager.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.