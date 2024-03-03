Manama, Bahrain: Beyon has announced three new appointments, announcing Maitham Abdulla as CEO Batelco, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa as CEO Beyon Digital Growth and Isa Alsabea as Beyon Chief Investment Officer, with all three reporting directly to Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter.

Beyon is proud that the three appointments are promotions from within the company and align with programmes implemented over the past five years to support executive succession planning, and as part of Beyon’s initiatives towards the development of national talents.

Maitham Abdulla has held the role of Batelco Chief Operating Officer since 2022, and prior to that was General Manager of Batelco’s Consumer division. He brings over 15 years of experience in mobile & fixed telecom, connectivity solutions, Data Centres, and content services. Maitham has also been instrumental in driving digitisation of products & services to elevate customer experience.

Shaikh Mohamed Al Khalifa joined Beyon in 2020 from the EDB to lead its digital growth ambitions and played a crucial role in the creation of Beyon’s digital companies. Led by Shaikh Mohamed, Beyon’s digital companies have achieved significant growth through acquisitions and partnerships and through the launch of innovated products and services for Bahrain and the region.

Isa Alsabea has served as Beyon Director of Mergers and Acquisitions since joining the company in 2020, from UBS Bank in Dubai. Isa has been responsible for driving Beyon’s mergers and acquisitions strategy and the execution of related projects. Isa has over 15 years of industry experience gained in several investment banking, private equity and corporate M&A roles.

Beyon extends best wishes to the three new appointees in carrying out their responsibilities and is confident in their abilities to achieve Beyon and Batelco’s strategic goals.

